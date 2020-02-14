Univision in exclusive sale talks

After months of floating interest, Univision (UVN) is getting close to a sale that might value it near $10B including debt, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's in exclusive talks with a group that includes Wade Davis, former finance chief of Viacom, and is backed by Searchlight Capital Partners.

A deal might not happen, but if it did it would end more than decade of ownership by a group including Saban Capital, Providence, Madison Dearborn, TPG and Thomas H. Lee, that agreed to buy it in a leveraged buyout worth $13.7B.

Univision still had about $7.3B in debt as of September, complicating the sales process.