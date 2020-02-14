Enbridge again defends Mainland capacity plan

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is standing by its decision to contract capacity on its Mainline system, saying it has struck the right balance of benefits for all parties following two years of negotiations and changes to the contract.

Enbridge will move forward with an open season to solicit bids for the nearly 3M bbl/day Mainline if it wins necessary approval, CEO Al Monaco said on today's earnings conference call.

On the 370K bbl/day Line 3 replacement project, Monaco said the company still lacks clarity on when the necessary permits will be issued but once it gets them, construction should take 6-9 months.

On the 540K bbl/day Line 5, Monaco said the company has filed permits to replace a 40-mile section of the pipeline to re-route it around tribal lands.

Monaco also said Canadian heavy crude will continue to displace Mexican and Venezuelan imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast and meet more than half of the region's demand for heavy sour barrels by 2030, expanding from 30% in 2018.

Shares edged into the green late in the day to close slightly higher (+0.4%); Enbridge's Q4 headline EBITDA miss may cause concern given robust equity outperformance, but the company hit full-year guidance and attractive defensive characteristics remain apparent, Tudor Pickering analysts say.