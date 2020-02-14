Agile Therapeutics +13% on Twirla approval

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is up 13% postmarket and on the move after announcing the FDA approved its Twirla contraceptive patch - its first approved product.

Twirla is a once-a-week transdermal treatment with a combined hormonal approach that delivers a 30 mcg daily dose of ethinyl estradiol (a type of estrogen) and a 120 mcg daily dose of levonorgestrel (a well-known progestin).

The patch can be worn on the abdomen, buttock or upper torso.

The approval followed a delayed decision from the FDA in November, to address questions coming from the advisory committee. It had a new action date of Feb. 16.