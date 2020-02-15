Loup Ventures sees Tesla in the EV pole position

Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster take a fresh crack at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) after factoring in the EV automaker's capital raise.

"We estimate that Tesla needs $2.5B in cash to fund ongoing operations. This number will expand as they bring Gigafactory Shanghai and other initiatives up to speed. Tesla ended Q4 2019 with $6.3B in cash, so this new capital raise would bring that total to $8.6B."

"While past capital raises have been in conjunction with high-capex projects like production expansion, we see this as purely an insurance policy that strengthens Tesla's case for continued success. We do not believe, as some may expect based on the seemingly unneeded raise, that Tesla plans to use the proceeds for M&A."

Munster and team think being able to weather the inevitable yet unpredictable ebbs and flows of the EV market and the macroeconomy is critical for Tesla

The long-term view from Loup Ventures is that as an auto company in the pole position in the future of electrification and autonomy will be worth more than its current $144B market cap.