Saturday's key coronavirus news

Some key news about coronavirus today:

China’s tally rose to: 66,492 confirmed, 1,523 deaths.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday that the Chinese economy will emerge stronger from the coronavirus outbreak. “We are confident that China will emerge stronger from the epidemic. Its pent up consumer demand and growth potential will be quickly unleashed and China will enjoy evermore sound and sustainable economic and social development.”

On the other hand: “It’s impossible to predict what direction this epidemic will take,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said today. “We’re concerned by the continued increase of the number of cases in China... Most of all, we’re concerned about the potential havoc this virus could wreak in countries with weaker health systems."

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist died in Paris, becoming the first fatality of the coronavirus in Europe.

Beijing said today new arrivals should stay at home for observation for 14 days because it's difficult to determine their precise route to Beijing. It's unclear exactly who will be affected by the quarantine.

The State Department will evacuate its citizens and their families from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that’s been quarantined in Japan.

A 83-year-old U.S. citizen was diagnosed with coronavirus after traveling on the Westerdam, a Holland America Line ship that finally docked in Cambodia.