Chinese credibility: another coronavirus casualty

There remains great uncertainty about the death-and-infected totals of the coronavirus, its infectiousness, and its death rate. It will likely be weeks or months before we move from speculation to evidence-based analysis.

That said, the fact that China's credibility has taken a serious hit is not up for speculation, The Economist says in an article this weekend.

"China’s embassies have attacked foreign governments for imposing travel bans. Its ambassador in Jakarta warned Indonesia that 'overreaction' would have 'a direct impact' on relations.

"But such bullying may not work. Covid-19 comes after a devastating outbreak of African swine flu on Chinese pig farms and amid a trade war between China and America, and protracted protests in Hong Kong. These upheavals have dented China’s reputation in the region. The epidemic has exposed China as a country of great strengths and weaknesses, says Bilahari Kausikan, a Singaporean former diplomat: 'Quite a lot of the gloss has worn off the Chinese story.'"

The article pitches Singapore, Japan and India (in that order) as models for dealing proactively with the threat. It notes that economically poor countries, often dependent on Chinese tourism, such as Thailand and Cambodia may be understating and under-reacting to the threat.