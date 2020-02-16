U.S. may halt GE engine sales for new Chinese jet - WSJ

The Trump administration is considering whether to stop General Electric (NYSE:GE) from continuing to supply engines for a new Chinese passenger jet, WSJ reports.

The U.S. government may decline to issue a license allowing CFM International, GE's joint venture with France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY), to export more of its LEAP 1C jet engines to China, which are being used in the development of the country's Comac C919 jetliner.

The worry is that the Chinese could reverse engineer the CFM engines, allowing China to break into the global jet engine market and thus undermine U.S. business interests.

GE reportedly is arguing against the move, saying that mimicking the advanced manufacturing techniques that have produced the engine is very difficult; GE also argues that the engines have been on the ground in China for years without resulting in reverse engineering by Chinese manufacturers.

As recently as March 2019, the U.S. Commerce Department issued a license permitting CFM to ship LEAP 1C engines to China.