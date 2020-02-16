Facebook should be treated like telco-newspaper hybrid - Zuckerberg

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Mark Zuckerberg said social media companies needed more guidance from governments in order to tackle harmful online content.

"In the absence of that kind of regulation, we will continue doing our best... to basically find stuff as proactively as possible."

So what kind of system should be applied? "Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries - there’s like newspapers and existing media, and then there's the telco-type model, which is 'the data just flows through you,' but you're not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line."

"I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between," Zuckerberg declared, adding that he now employed 35,000 people to review online content and implement security measures.