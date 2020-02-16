U.S. raises tariffs on European aircraft

Ratcheting up pressure on Brussels as part of a 15-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies, the U.S. government is increasing tariffs on planes imported from the EU to 15% from 10%.

The U.S. Trade Representative remains open to reaching a negotiated settlement, but could revise its actions if the EU imposes tariffs of its own.

"USTR's decision ignores the many submissions made by U.S. airlines, highlighting the fact that they - and the U.S. flying public - ultimately have to pay these tariffs," Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) said in a statement.