Google is cutting "a small number of employees" at its cloud computing unit as it aims to improve a business which has become more central to parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), WSJ reports.

The division generated $8.92B in revenue in fiscal 2019, compared with $5.84B in 2018, and Google claims it's on a $10B annual run rate.

While that growth is impressive, Amazon Web Services booked more than $35B in revenue last year, while Microsoft is the clear No. 2 in the industry.