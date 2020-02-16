Coronavirus prompts more stimulus in China

There will continue to be "targeted and phased" measures in cutting taxes and expenses to help companies, Finance Minister Liu Kun wrote in the Communist Party's flagship magazine.

Policies include reducing or exempting value-added taxes for firms providing essential goods or logistics, and more funds for provincial authorities.

However, while the outbreak is putting pressure on price stability, PBOC Deputy Governor Fan Yifei said it will not lead to large-scale inflationary pressures and the central bank's monetary stance remains unchanged.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, MCHI, TDF, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX, CHIQ