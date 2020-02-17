U.S./China technology war likely to do more harm than good

The Trump administration’s push to prevent China from dominating the 5G market puts it "on a collision course with the same American companies it wants to protect," NY Times writes.

Rebuffed by key trade partners like the UK and Germany, the U.S. is considering a "sweeping proposal" to block transactions between U.S. and Chinese firms. This has led companies and organizations to move or consider moving key operations out of the U.S. Case in point: The nonprofit RISC-V Foundation that creates open-source software standards for chips that power smartphones and other electronics moved its HQ from Delaware to Switzerland because of concerns over U.S. regulations.

“If this administration proceeds with the current trajectory, we’ll see more defections of companies, of scientists. They’ll take their toys and they’ll go elsewhere, and other economies will be the beneficiary of that,” said Scott Jones, a nonresident fellow with the Stimson Center.

According to one Chinese analyst, quoted by David Goldman in the Asia Times, Huawei could drop the price of its chipsets by 30% in a price war with the U.S., driving companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm out of the Asian market. In that case, the analyst said, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) would run out of cash in 18 months and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) would run out in 24 months, forcing them to shut down R&D.

Other companies that could be affected include Boeing (NYSE:BA), which sells 25% of its planes to China, and GE (NYSE:GE), which sells jet engines for civilian aircraft to China. Top officials plan to meet on Feb. 28 to discuss further restrictions on China, including GE engine sales.