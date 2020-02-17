A cheaper way to short China stocks

Goldman Sachs and boutique research firm Quant Insight have constructed a “synthetic” way for investors short China stocks.

Typically, shorting China stocks is both expensive and fraught. But the synthetic short - a basket of about 40 U.S. stocks with Chinese exposure designed to closely mirror the performance of China’s CSI 300 benchmark - will cost only 2% to borrow (vs. 10% for Chinese stocks) and sidesteps the regulatory complications of doing so.

“It’s a very interesting product. We don’t necessarily want to short China right now, but if we did this is something we could use.” - Raheel Siddiqui, global macro strategist at Neuberger Berman.

The news is timely given the potential negative impact of the coronavirus on China equities. “The virus will probably result in a big hit to China’s economy in the first quarter, and the longer it goes on, the more likely it is to have knock-on effects to the global supply chain.” - Evan Brown, head of multi-asset strategy at UBS Asset Management.

Note: in 2018, Goldman led a $38M investment in Quant Insights.