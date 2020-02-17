NY won't appeal T-Mobile merger ruling

New York Attorney General Letitia James has decided not to appeal a federal judge's decision to allow T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) to merge, removing another hurdle for the cellphone carriers' long-planned combination.

"Instead, we hope to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York."

New York and California led a coalition of states that sued in June to block the deal. A spokeswoman for California AG Xavier Becerra said the state is still reviewing its options.