Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has invited some HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shareholders to a dinner at a restaurant in Greenwich, CT, on Feb. 18 as it seeks to overcome the PC maker's resistance to its $35B takeover bid, Reuters reports.

Xerox already raised its cash-and-stock bid for HP last week by $2 to $24 per share ahead of a tender offer it plans to launch in early March.

It's also asking shareholders to replace HP's board directors with Xerox’s nominees at the company's annual shareholder meeting.