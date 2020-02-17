Bombardier scales back to focus on business jets

Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) has reached a preliminary $7B deal to acquire Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) train business as the latter looks to radically shrink its business amid production problems, order delays and rising costs, WSJ reports.

The planned sale would more than halve Bombardier's current debt of $9B and reduce the once sprawling transportation manufacturer to a business jet maker of brands such as the Challenger, Learjet and Global aircraft.

In 2017, Alstom tried to merge with the train business of Siemens, but the European Commission blocked the proposed tie-up two years later.