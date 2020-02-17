Court halts forest clearance for Giga Berlin

The Higher Administrative Court for Berlin-Brandenburg has ordered Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to stop clearing forest land near Berlin to build its first European Gigafactory until it considers an environmental group's appeal. Otherwise, the company might have completed the work "over the next three days."

While a lower court in Germany ruled last week that Tesla could clear the trees for its factory, a final construction permit has not yet been issued.

Germany's environment ministry had only given Tesla permission to begin work "at its own risk" and complaints against the factory can still be filed up until March 5. After that, the final permit will be reviewed.