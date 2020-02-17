Bad news in Japan as economy shrinks 6.3%

The world's third largest economy contracted at an annualized rate of 6.3% in the last three months of 2019, as a sales tax hike took a bite out of consumer and business spending.

The near-term outlook is not looking any better, given the negative effects from the spreading coronavirus and a broader softness in regional demand.

"There's a pretty good chance the economy will suffer another contraction in January-March," said Taro Saito, executive research fellow at NLI Research Institute. "If this epidemic is not contained by the time of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the damage to the economy will be huge."

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would consider additional easing steps "without hesitation" if the coronavirus outbreak significantly threatened Japan's economy and price trends.

