Macau casinos back online starting Thursday

The world's largest gambling hub will allow casinos to resume operations from Feb. 20, according to public broadcaster TDM, after authorities imposed a two-week suspension to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Macau has confirmed 10 cases of the virus in total, but has not reported any new infections since Feb. 4.

