Alibaba, Tencent help track coronavirus via QR codes

China's government has sought help from Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Alipay and Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat for tracking individuals affected with the coronavirus after they fill out questionnaires with their ID number.

Users assigned a red code are instructed to remain quarantined for 14 days and provide regular check-ins via DingTalk, a workplace chat app run by Alibaba. Users with a yellow code are instructed to stay inside for 7 days, while users with a green code may travel freely.

State media reports describe the system as a tool to be deployed at travel checkpoints (it's also being used at the neighborhood level).

While the system is currently in use in Hangzhou and Shenzhen, it will soon be deployed across the greater Guangdong province.