Walmart Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.67B (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WMT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Walmart: Long-Term Buy, Despite Modest Growth, Walmart Earnings Preview: Running To Stand Still - Stock Fully-To-Slightly Overvalued