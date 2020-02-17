Nutrien Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.36B (-10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.