Leidos Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)LDOSBy: SA News Team
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LDOS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.