Advanced Energy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETAdvanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)AEISBy: SA News Team
- Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $310.58M (+101.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.