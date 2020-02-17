SFL Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020
- SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.01M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.