Ecolab Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETEcolab Inc. (ECL)
- Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.89B (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.