Westinghouse Air Brake Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020
- Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+96.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.