Advance Auto Parts Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AAPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.