Verisk Analytics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $670.5M (+9.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VRSK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.