Agilent Technologies Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:35 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)ABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.36B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward.