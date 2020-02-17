Retail Opportunity Investments Q4 Earnings Preview

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.

The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.43M (-1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ROIC has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.