Brookdale Senior Living Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:35 PM ETBrookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)BKDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 vs. $0.70 in 4Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (-6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.