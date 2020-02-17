Vulcan Materials Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC)VMCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.