Expeditors Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETExpeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD)EXPDBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXPD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.