CEVA Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)CEVABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.39M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CEVA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.