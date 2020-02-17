American Water Works Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:35 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)AWKBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $928.56M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AWK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.