Westlake Chemical Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:30 PM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK)WLKBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WLK has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.