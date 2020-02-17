Concho Resources Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 17, 2020 5:35 PM ETConcho Resources Inc. (CXO)CXOBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-14.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CXO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward.