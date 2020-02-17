Feinberg to distribute cash in Boeing MAX victim assistance

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it has brought on victim compensation attorney Ken Feinberg to distribute $50M to groups affected by the two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing pledged $100M last year to families and communities affected by the crashes and previously hired Feinberg to distribute the first $50M in direct payments to families of crash victims.

The second round of payments will present a different challenge, as Feinberg and colleague Camille Biros have said they would need to determine which community projects are be the most effective, balancing desires of local communities, government entities, and family groups that have been set up around the world in the wake of the crashes.

Feinberg and Biros have said they are nearing the end of the first phase of the program and have made 304 payments so far.