Conagra cuts guidance on slowing sales in restaurants, retail

Conagra (NYSE:CAG) cuts its 2020 sales and earnings outlook, citing softness in holiday restaurant traffic followed by January weakness at retailers.

The company now expects FY 2020 organic net sales growth to come in flat to 0.5%, below its prior guidance of 1%-1.5% growth, with adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $2.00-$2.07, lower than its previous outlook of $2.07-$2.17, and adjusted operating margin of 15.8%-16.2%.

"While we planned for tougher year-over-year comparable results in the third quarter, we did not plan for this level of category softness," says Conagra President and CEO Sean Connolly.

"We now question what this could mean for other companies presenting this week" at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC), says Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson.