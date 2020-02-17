BHP profit boosted by iron ore strength but warns on coronavirus impact

BHP reports a 39% increase in its half-year underlying profit to $US5.19B and raises its interim dividend by $0.10/share, as strong iron ore prices more than offset weakness among most other commodities the company produces.

But H1 results were slightly below estimates of a $5.28B profit, according to analysts polled by Vuma Financial, and the interim $0.65/share dividend missed forecasts for a $0.71 dividend.

The company says it is on track to meet full-year production guidance across its major assets and had $3.7B in free cash flow, reflecting higher iron ore prices and "solid operating performance."

Iron ore accounted for 47% of BHP's H1 revenue, up from 36% in the prior-year period.

BHP says it has not yet seen a major impact on its business from China's coronavirus, but it would downgrade its outlook for commodities demand and economic growth if the outbreak is not contained within the current quarter.

The company expects global steel production to increase modestly in calendar year 2020, with a slowdown in Chinese growth offset by some improvement in key regions.

New CEO Mike Henry, who took the top job last month, says BHP needs to focus on growing the "future-facing" commodities within its portfolio, including copper, nickel and potash.

"We need more copper and we need more nickel," Henry says. "We do have some growth ahead of us in both of those commodities, but if I think to the far future, there's more options that we'd like to have in those commodities."