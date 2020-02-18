Franklin Resources nears deal for Legg Mason

Amid an industry shift toward passive investing and unprecedented pressures on fees, active asset managers have been hunting for new sources of revenue and ways to slash expenses, such as mergers.

The latest: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is reportedly nearing an all-cash deal for Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) that would value the latter at $50 per share, or a 23% premium to the company's closing price on Friday.

A deal would clear up uncertainty that had shrouded Legg Mason's future for nearly a year, since activist investor Trian Fund Management took a stake in the firm and secured representation on its board.