U.S. weighs limits to China's chip access

The Trump administration is weighing new trade restrictions on China that would limit the use of American chip-making equipment, as it seeks to cut off Chinese access to key semiconductor technology, WSJ reports.

The Commerce Department is drafting changes to the so-called foreign direct product rule, which restricts foreign companies' use of U.S. technology for military or national-security products.

The changes could allow the agency to require chip factories worldwide to get licenses if they intend to use American equipment to produce chips for Huawei Technologies.

Related ticker: Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).