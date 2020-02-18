Tesla looks at cobalt-free batteries

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in advanced stages of talks to use batteries from CATL that contain no cobalt - one of the most expensive EV battery metals - in cars made at Giga Shanghai, Reuters reports.

Adoption would mark the first time the U.S. automaker would include lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in its lineup, which would be cheaper than its existing batteries by a "double-digit percent."

EV manufacturers usually use nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) or nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) batteries in vehicles because of their higher energy density.