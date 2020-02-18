Nissan CEO ready to be sacked if can't deliver turnaround

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) CEO Makoto Uchida, who took over the wheel in December, put his job on the line overnight as the automaker grapples with plunging sales in the aftermath of the scandal surrounding ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"We will make sure that we steer the company in an effective way so that it is visible in the eyes of viewers. I will commit to this: if the circumstances remain uncertain you can fire me immediately," he said.

Besides coming up with aggressive steps to revive the company, Uchida will need the right strategy to repair Nissan's partnership with France's Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY).