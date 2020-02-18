EU says Facebook's regulation proposals fall short

Mark Zuckerberg toured Brussels on Monday, meeting with senior EU officials over the way online content and his social network should be regulated.

While most of the meetings took place behind close doors, Thierry Breton, the French commissioner overseeing the bloc's data strategy, came out strongly against the plans.

"It's not enough. It's too slow, it's too low in terms of responsibility and regulation," he said, following a weekend announcement from Zuckerberg that welcomed regulation, but said the platform should be treated like a telco-newspaper hybrid.

The case is significant as Facebook is the only U.S. tech giant that has escaped antitrust action or formal competition investigations by the EU.