Futures retreat on Apple revenue warning

Nasdaq futures are down 0.8% as Apple became the first major U.S. company to say it won't meet its revenue projections for the current quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shockwaves weren't limited to the tech sector, with Dow and S&P 500 futures falling back 0.5% before markets reopen following an extended holiday weekend.

Oil, meanwhile, slipped to below $52 a barrel, pressured by concerns over the coronavirus impact on oil demand and a lack of any further action by OPEC and its allies to support the market.