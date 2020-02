Walmart (NYSE:WMT) declares $2.16/share annual dividend, 1.9% increase from prior dividend of $2.12. The dividend is payable in 4 installments of $0.54 each.

Forward yield 1.83%

Payable April 6; for shareholders of record March 20; ex-div March 19.

Payable June 1; for shareholders of record May 8; ex-div May 7.

Payable Sep 8; for shareholders of record Aug 14; ex-div Aug 13.

Payable Jan 4 2021; for shareholders of record Dec 11; ex-div Dec 10.

