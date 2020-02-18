Studies of Gilead coronavirus drug proceeding slowly

Wuhan-based clinical trials evaluating Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) antiviral drug remdesivir for the potential treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection are proceeding slowly due to the lack of qualified participants. Total projected enrollment is 761, but only 168 have been recruited after 10 days since eligible patients must not have taken other treatments within 30 days.

Severely ill patients must be within 12 days of disease onset according to screening criteria. Mild and moderate patients need to be within eight days of onset. All must have lab test-confirmed infection. The main issue is than many have already started taking medicines at home, either those recommended by state media or based on online information, while waiting to be admitted to hospitals.

According to a Ministry of Health official, antimalarial drug chloroquine and flu drug favipiravir have shown some efficacy in ongoing studies.