Walmart slips after comparable sales miss

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) falls after comparable sales in the U.S rose 1.9% in Q4 to miss the consensus estimate for a 2.4% gain. Transactions were up 1.0% during the quarter, while average ticket was 0.9% higher.

Comparable sales were up 0.8% for the Sam's Club business (ex-fuel) vs. +1.2% consensus.

Total sales at Walmart International were up 2.3% to $33.0B.

"We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected," notes CEO Doug McMillon.

Looking ahead, Walmart sees 2021 comparable sales growth of at least 3% and EPS of $5.0o to $5.15 vs. $5.22 consensus. No impact from coronavirus was factored into the retailer's guidance.